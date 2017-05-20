Sports

Always Dreaming won the Kentucky Derby over a sloppy track. Now, he goes for the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown when he runs Saturday in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

Preakness Field: 1. Multiplier

Trainer: Brendan Walsh

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Owners: American Equistock

Morning line: 30-1

Last race: Won the Illinois Derby four weeks ago.

Why he’ll win: He has won his last two races, including the Grade 3 Illinois Derby, so we don’t know how good he can be. It’s a tall order to step up to this competition, but Always Dreaming won the Florida Derby in his first stakes race.

Why he’ll lose: He didn’t run at all as a 2-year-old, and four races may not be enough. The horses he beat in the Illinois Derby at Hawthorne would not be considered stellar. His speed figures are very mediocre for a race of this magnitude.

