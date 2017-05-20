Always Dreaming won the Kentucky Derby over a sloppy track. Now, he goes for the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown when he runs Saturday in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.
Preakness Field: 10. Conquest Mo Money
|John Cherwa
Trainer: Miguel Hernandez
Jockey: Jorge Carreno
Owner: Judge Lanier Racing
Morning Line: 15-1
Last race: Second in the Arkansas Derby
Why he’ll win: He’s probably the best early speed in the race, and if he can throw down honest fractions he might be able to hold on and steal the race, especially if Always Dreaming and Classic Empire flatten out. He’s got five weeks of rest so that should help.
Why he’ll lose: He got run down by Classic Empire in the Arkansas Derby at 1 1/8-miles. And lost the Sunland Derby, also at 1 1/18 miles, to Hence. His only real negative is if he has the stamina to go the extra distance beyond 1 1/16 miles.