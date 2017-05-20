Preakness Field: 10. Conquest Mo Money

Trainer: Miguel Hernandez

Jockey: Jorge Carreno

Owner: Judge Lanier Racing

Morning Line: 15-1

Last race: Second in the Arkansas Derby

Why he’ll win: He’s probably the best early speed in the race, and if he can throw down honest fractions he might be able to hold on and steal the race, especially if Always Dreaming and Classic Empire flatten out. He’s got five weeks of rest so that should help.

Why he’ll lose: He got run down by Classic Empire in the Arkansas Derby at 1 1/8-miles. And lost the Sunland Derby, also at 1 1/18 miles, to Hence. His only real negative is if he has the stamina to go the extra distance beyond 1 1/16 miles.