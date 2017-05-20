Always Dreaming won the Kentucky Derby over a sloppy track. Now, he goes for the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown when he runs Saturday in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.
Reporting from Baltimore
Preakness Field: 2. Cloud Computing
|John Cherwa
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Javier Castellano
Owners: Klaravich Stables and William H. Lawrence
Morning Line: 12-1
Last race: Third in the Wood Memorial six weeks ago.
Why he’ll win: The trainer-jockey combination of Chad Brown and Javier Castellano is a big plus. The horse qualified for the Kentucky Derby but was instead pointed to this race. His second in the Gotham Stakes posted a 96 Beyer speed rating.
Why he’ll lose: He is very lightly raced with only three starts. He hasn’t won since his first race, a maiden sprint.