Preakness Field: 2. Cloud Computing

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Javier Castellano

Owners: Klaravich Stables and William H. Lawrence

Morning Line: 12-1

Last race: Third in the Wood Memorial six weeks ago.

Why he’ll win: The trainer-jockey combination of Chad Brown and Javier Castellano is a big plus. The horse qualified for the Kentucky Derby but was instead pointed to this race. His second in the Gotham Stakes posted a 96 Beyer speed rating.

Why he’ll lose: He is very lightly raced with only three starts. He hasn’t won since his first race, a maiden sprint.