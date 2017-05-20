Preakness Field: 3. Hence

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Owner: Calumet Farm

Morning line: 20-1

Last race: 11th in the Kentucky Derby

Why he’ll win: He was the wise-guy choice in the Derby, so a few people saw something that wasn’t necessarily evident on paper. He’s got a good trainer in Steve Asmussen and a good jockey in Florent Geroux. He had a 97 Beyer speed in winning the Sunland Derby.

Why he’ll lose: Winning the Sunland Derby is not a steppingstone to much. He never got any traction in the Derby, and it’s unknown whether it’s a product of the track or the horse.