Always Dreaming won the Kentucky Derby over a sloppy track. Now, he goes for the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown when he runs Saturday in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.
Preakness Field: 3. Hence
|John Cherwa
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Florent Geroux
Owner: Calumet Farm
Morning line: 20-1
Last race: 11th in the Kentucky Derby
Why he’ll win: He was the wise-guy choice in the Derby, so a few people saw something that wasn’t necessarily evident on paper. He’s got a good trainer in Steve Asmussen and a good jockey in Florent Geroux. He had a 97 Beyer speed in winning the Sunland Derby.
Why he’ll lose: Winning the Sunland Derby is not a steppingstone to much. He never got any traction in the Derby, and it’s unknown whether it’s a product of the track or the horse.