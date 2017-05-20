Sports

Always Dreaming won the Kentucky Derby over a sloppy track. Now, he goes for the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown when he runs Saturday in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

Reporting from Baltimore

Preakness Field: 3. Hence

John Cherwa

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Owner: Calumet Farm

Morning line:  20-1

Last race: 11th in the Kentucky Derby

Why he’ll win: He was the wise-guy choice in the Derby, so a few people saw something that wasn’t necessarily evident on paper. He’s got a good trainer in Steve Asmussen and a good jockey in Florent Geroux. He had a 97 Beyer speed in winning the Sunland Derby.

Why he’ll lose: Winning the Sunland Derby is not a steppingstone to much. He never got any traction in the Derby, and it’s unknown whether it’s a product of the track or the horse.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
80°