Preakness Field: 6. Gunnevera

Trainer: Antonio Sano

Jockey: Mike Smith

Owner: Peacock Racing Stables

Morning Line: 15-1

Last race: Seventh in the Kentucky Derby

Why he’ll win: If he can keep from getting too far behind, he could repeat his stellar performance in the Fountain of Youth. He’s got the best big money rider in Mike Smith aboard and that’s a plus. Along with Lookin at Lee, he’s the most experienced colt, making his 11th start.

Why he’ll lose: The shorter distance coupled with his late charging style makes it pretty difficult to gain a lot of ground late against such talent as Always Dreaming and Classic Empire. Jockey Jose Castellano got off the horse to ride Cloud Computing.