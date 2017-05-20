Always Dreaming won the Kentucky Derby over a sloppy track. Now, he goes for the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown when he runs Saturday in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.
Preakness Field: 6. Gunnevera
|John Cherwa
Trainer: Antonio Sano
Jockey: Mike Smith
Owner: Peacock Racing Stables
Morning Line: 15-1
Last race: Seventh in the Kentucky Derby
Why he’ll win: If he can keep from getting too far behind, he could repeat his stellar performance in the Fountain of Youth. He’s got the best big money rider in Mike Smith aboard and that’s a plus. Along with Lookin at Lee, he’s the most experienced colt, making his 11th start.
Why he’ll lose: The shorter distance coupled with his late charging style makes it pretty difficult to gain a lot of ground late against such talent as Always Dreaming and Classic Empire. Jockey Jose Castellano got off the horse to ride Cloud Computing.