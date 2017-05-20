What time is the Preakness Stakes?

Time to plan your day and you want to be home for the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown. So what is post time for the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course?

If you’re in Maryland, or anywhere else on the East Coast, it’s 6:48 p.m.

In Chicago, how about 5:48 p.m.

Hiking in the Rockies, well, it’s 4:48 p.m.

And enjoying life in Los Angeles, your afternoon is interrupted at 3:48 p.m.

Now that’s not to say the race will actually go off at that time. The big races tend to go off around five or six minutes after the post as the tracks try and collect all the bets they can.

The load into the gate will be quick as there are only 10 horses as opposed to the 20 in the Kentucky Derby. After the gates open the 1 3/16-mile race will take about 1 minute 56 seconds, give or take a second or two.

What’s at stake is a possible Triple Crown bid if Always Dreaming, the Kentucky Derby winner, can beat this field. The next and final race in the Triple Crown is the Belmont Stakes in three weeks.