If only Blake Griffin hadn’t stepped on Lamar Odom’s foot. If only Donald Sterling hadn't said the kinds of things Donald Sterling was fond of saying. If only Chris Paul hadn’t fumbled away a playoff game in Oklahoma City. If only Corey Brewer and Josh Smith didn’t stun the Clippers when they were a quarter away from franchise history. If only Griffin didn’t get into a fight with a team employee, if only he and Paul physically held up, if only the Clippers could have found joy in one another, in all the talent they amassed and all the winning they did.