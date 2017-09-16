Sports

The Canelo vs. Golovkin card airs live on PPV this Saturday at 5 p.m. PT. At stake: undisputed supremacy in the middleweight division. The main event should start around 7:50 p.m. PT.

Las Vegas

Canelo vs. Golovkin: Complete card for fight night

(John Gurzinski / AFP / Getty Images)
Complete card for the night:

Main event: Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin 12 rounds WBC - WBA - IBF - IBO middleweight championship

Co-main event: Joseph Diaz vs. Rafael Rivera 12 rounds WBC featherweight title eliminator

PPV Fight: Randy Caballero vs. Diego de la Hoya 10 rounds NABF super bantamweight championship

PPV opener: Ryan Martin vs. Francisco Rojo 10 rounds superlightweights

Latest updates

