Canelo vs. Golovkin: Predictions from L.A. Times writers

From the time the idea of a Gennady Golovkin-Canelo Alvarez match was born two years ago, the prevailing wisdom has seemed to be that Golovkin’s crushing power would expose the popular redhead.

Times have changed.

While Alvarez, 27, has strengthened both his body and skill, Golovkin, 35, has shown some slips.

Tonight at T-Mobile Arena, I’m expecting Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 knockouts) to emerge with a split-decision victory over three-belt middleweight champion Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs).

Alvarez, since his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, first balked at Golovkin in late 2015, has shown sudden knockout power against former 140-pound champion Amir Khan, along with the ability to wear down a foe, like then-154-pound champion Liam Smith, with hard blows.

And although many critics dismiss those victories and May’s one-sided beating of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., veteran matchmaker Don Chargin says Alvarez’s development of a whipping left hand to the body has reached near perfection – a throwback to the legacy of the best warrior boxers from Mexico.

Golovkin, meanwhile, came back from a victory last year over then-welterweight champion Kell Brook with a puffy face. Yes, he broke Brook’s orbital bone, but those punches that landed weren’t coming from a true 160-pounder with the defensive skill of Alvarez.

Then, Golovkin escaped Madison Square Garden in March with a narrow victory by unanimous decision over a bigger, faster man, Daniel Jacobs, who also landed clean shots and ended Golovkin’s 23-fight knockout streak.

Expect each fighter to deliver flush punches. Expect action that will leave fans begging for a rematch from fighters extremely dedicated to their craft.

While those in each fighters’ camps have claimed they foresee their guy wearing down the other and dealing the loser his first knockdown – Alvarez has said he’s dreamed nightly of such an outcome – the more likely scenario is that neither man yields.

I see Alvarez keeping it close, and believe he’s going to get the nod in narrow rounds from at least two of the three judges, Dave Moretti, Adalaide Byrd and Don Trella.