Canelo vs. Golovkin: The scene inside and outside of T-Mobile Arena before the fight

Five hours before the expected start of the main event between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, the crowds have started gathering outside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The sounds of mariachi music could be heard from blocks away and the majority of the people gathered outide the arena were sporting Canelo Alvarez gear.

The lone Golovkin presence was a couple of stalwarts with a Kazakhstan flag standing next to a Canelo fan who was waving a Mexican flag.