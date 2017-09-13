Jorge Lara off the card; Joeph Diaz will fight Rafael Rivera

Joseph Diaz Jr. arrives at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

What looked to be the best challenge yet for South El Monte’s unbeaten featherweight Joseph Diaz Jr. fell through with an unexpected withdrawal from unbeaten opponent Jorge Lara.

Diaz will remain on the Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin pay-per-view card Saturday against unbeaten Rafael Rivera (25-0-2, 16 KOs) of Tijuana.

If Diaz (24-0, 13 knockouts) wins, he will become the mandatory opponent for World Boxing Council featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr.

Sampson Lewkowicz, the manager of Lara (29-0-2, 21 KOs) notified Golden Boy Promotions Tuesday afternoon that Lara had hurt his back.

“We said let’s get the kid on the scale,” Golden Boy President Eric Gomez said, more than hinting that the fighter wouldn't make weight. “They never produced the kid, and we waited until 10 p.m. … very mysterious.”

Southland-based manager Alex Camponovo produced Rivera, who was originally in talks to be Diaz’s opponent, Gomez said, until the WBC requested Lara.

Lara impressively knocked down former multi-division champion Fernando Montiel four times in the first round of a 2016 bout at StubHub Center.

Rivera most recently fought June 23 in Ontario and beat former super-bantamweight world champion Wilfredo Vasquez Jr. by split decision in 2015.

“Fortunately for us, because the fight could’ve fallen apart, Camponovo had [Rivera] scheduled to fight next week, so the kid’s been in training and he’s ready,” Gomez said. “He just needs to go through [routine] medical exams.”