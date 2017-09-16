Round 10: Great action, and the fight is even

What a start to the 10th. Both fighters are leaving it all out there, and the crowd is on its feet. This is boxing. Two warriors going at it.

Golovkin looks more marked up than Canelo, but this is the Mexican's hardest fight since Mayweather Jr. by far.

Golovkin just doesn't let up and continues to chase Canelo around the right. Really strong action in the middle of the ring to end the round. Another close one. It's almost unfair that someone has to win that round, and another has to lose it.

LA Times Card: Golovkin 10-9 (95-95 even)