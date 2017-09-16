The Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin fight lived up to the hype with a classic middleweight battle that ended in a somewhat controversial draw. One judge scored it 118-110 for Canelo, a second judge had it 115-113 for Golovkin and the third had it even.
Round 10: Great action, and the fight is even
What a start to the 10th. Both fighters are leaving it all out there, and the crowd is on its feet. This is boxing. Two warriors going at it.
Golovkin looks more marked up than Canelo, but this is the Mexican's hardest fight since Mayweather Jr. by far.
Golovkin just doesn't let up and continues to chase Canelo around the right. Really strong action in the middle of the ring to end the round. Another close one. It's almost unfair that someone has to win that round, and another has to lose it.
LA Times Card: Golovkin 10-9 (95-95 even)