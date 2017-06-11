Many American fans at Estadio Azteca are watching the game from 'the cage'

Mexico City's Estadio Azteca is known as an intimidating place for visiting teams. In past games, American players have been pelted with bags of urine lobbed at the field.

But it can be an intimidating place for visiting fans as well. Fights are common.

To cut down on violence between spectators, fans of visiting teams are kept in what is known as "the cage." This is a section of bleachers up in the nosebleeds that is fenced in with razor wire and guarded by about 200 police officers dressed in riot gear.

"The cage" is where most of the American fans sat Sunday night — a small speck of red, white and blue in a sea of green and red.

Even before kickoff, they traded insults with the Mexican fans on the other side of the fence.

The Mexicans booed loudly when the American national anthem played, and the Americans gloated when their team scored a quick goal just a few minutes into the game.

But the Mexicans had their turn. Their team scored soon after, and the whole stadium rose up with an ecstatic roar, many people throwing full cups of beer into the air to celebrate. Many in the crowd turned toward "the cage," hurling slurs and raising middle fingers at the Americans.

The riot police looked on nervously.