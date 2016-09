Ronald Jones rushed for one yard and a USC touchdown. that cut Stanford leads to 17-10 early in the third quarter.

The scoring drive covered 75 yards in nine plays and took 3:36.

Justin Davis did the bulk of the work in the drive. He rushed for 22 yards in four carries.

Darreus Rogers broke a tackle to pick up extra yards on an 11-yard reception. Later in the drive, Browne looked downfield to compelte a 38-yard pass to tight end Tyler Petite, which set up the touchdown run.

That's the exact start USC needed in the second half to get back into the game.