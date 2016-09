Chuma Edoga, USC’s starting left tackle, was ejected at the end of the Trojans’ first drive after making contact with a referee.

It is the second straight game a USC player has been ejected, after defensive end Jabari Ruffin stomping on an Alabama player’s groin last week.┬áRuffin is suspended for the first half of the Utah State game.

Edoga’s ejection came less than two minutes into the game after Utah State sacked USC quarterback Max Browne to force a punt. Chad Wheeler, who has been slowed by plantar fasciitis and played sparingly against the Crimson Tide last week, will presumably step in and be expected to take on a starter’s snap load.