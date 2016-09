Max Browne rolled to his right and spotted Deontay Burnett on the sideline.

Burnett was blanketed by two Utah State defenders, but Browne threw a pass toward him anyway. The floater was intercepted by Jontrell Rocquemore, but the mistake wouldn’t sting for too long.

One play later, Aggies quarterback Kent Myers gift-wrapped an interception to USC safety Leon McQuay III.

Which led to this: