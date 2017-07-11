Mayweather and McGregor met face to face at Staples Center as they kicked off the promotion for their Aug. 26 fight in Las Vegas. Warning: Some language is not safe for work or children.
Mayweather refuses to take McGregor's bait
|Lance Pugmire
At their first face-off Tuesday, UFC champion Conor McGregor immediately played on his charismatic nature to taunt unbeaten Floyd Mayweather Jr. with their Aug. 26 boxing match looming.
At Staples Center, McGregor chatted up Mayweather with a constant confident grin, and urged the unmoved Mayweather to step forward.
He didn't.
Mayweather knows McGregor is a 7/1 underdog in Nevada sports books, so he let McGregor start the selling of a fight that could generate 4 million pay-per-view buys.