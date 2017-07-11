Mayweather refuses to take McGregor's bait

At their first face-off Tuesday, UFC champion Conor McGregor immediately played on his charismatic nature to taunt unbeaten Floyd Mayweather Jr. with their Aug. 26 boxing match looming.

At Staples Center, McGregor chatted up Mayweather with a constant confident grin, and urged the unmoved Mayweather to step forward.

He didn't.

Mayweather knows McGregor is a 7/1 underdog in Nevada sports books, so he let McGregor start the selling of a fight that could generate 4 million pay-per-view buys.