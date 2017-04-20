With the NFL draft just a week a way it’s time for The Times’ live beat writer mock draft.

Beat writers from around the country will play the role of general manager for the team's they cover. Selections will be announced every three minutes starting at 9 a.m. The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 1 overall pick.

The Rams will sit out this mock since they traded away their first-round choice to the Tennessee Titans as part of a package of picks for the opportunity to draft quarterback Jared Goff.

The newly minted Los Angeles Chargers are set to make their first pick at No. 7.