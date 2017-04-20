With the NFL draft just a week a way it’s time for The Times’ beat writer mock draft.
Beat writers from around the country will played the role of general manager for the team's they cover. Scroll for complete results for picks 1-32.
Mock draft: Cowboys go with Missouri DE Charles Harris with the No. 28 pick
|Charean Williams
DE Charles Harris, Missouri
The Cowboys will take the best defensive end or cornerback on the board at 28, assuming they stay put. Of their 30 national visitors, only two were offensive players. They have not made a secret of how much they like Harris.