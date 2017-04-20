With the NFL draft just a week a way it’s time for The Times’ beat writer mock draft.
Beat writers from around the country will played the role of general manager for the team's they cover. Scroll for complete results for picks 1-32.
Mock draft: Packers take J.J. Watt's brother, Wisconsin OLB T.J. Watt, at No. 29
|Pete Dougherty
OLB T.J. Watt, Wisconsin
The Packers' greatest needs are on defense, and nothing helps more on that side of the ball than a pass rusher. Watt is a high-effort player whose physical testing and inexperience -- he switched from TE to OLB only two years ago -- suggest that he has some upside too.