With the NFL draft just a week a way it’s time for The Times’ live beat writer mock draft.
Beat writers from around the country will play the role of general manager for the team's they cover. Selections will be announced every three minutes.
Mock draft: Ravens draft Western Michigan WR Corey Davis with No. 16 pick
|Jeff Zrebiec
WR Corey Davis, Western Michigan
Ideally, the Ravens would find a top pass rusher sitting there at 16, but with Derek Barnett, Takkarist McKinley and Haason Reddick all gone, they add a much-needed playmaker for Joe Flacco. Ozzie Newsome hasn't had much success with first-round wide receivers, but Davis has all the qualities of a future No. 1 receiver.