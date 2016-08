Final: Broncos 17, Rams 9

The Rams never found the end zone in Denver and lost to the reigning Super Bowl champs, 17-9.

Luckily, kicker Greg Zuerlein just needs to split the uprights, not run underneath them, to score otherwise the Rams would have been shutout.

Case Keenum started for the Rams, completing eight of 12 passes for 77 yards before his outing in Denver was over.

Jared Goff came in to finish the duel with potential Broncos starting quarterback Trevor Siemian and lost.

Siemian threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Virgil Green to put the Broncos on the board, 7-6, after Zuerlein's successful kicks of 29 and 38 yards.

The Rams kicker made one more from 48 yards, but it wasn't the longest of the day.

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus hit a 50-yarder to give Denver a 10-9 lead in the closing seconds of the second quarter.

Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson broke up a deep pass intended for Cody Latimer in the second quarter, which ended up in the arms of defensive back Cody Davis for an interception. But the Rams failed to capitalize, which was the theme of the night.

The Broncos put the game away in the third quarter with a seven-yard touchdown run from Ronnie Hillman to go up 17-9.

Goff finished four-of-12 passing for 45 yards and took a few big hits. Running back Todd Gurley didn't play.

Terrence Magee had perhaps the best offensive play of the day for the Rams, breaking off a 73-yard run in the fourth. It's too bad that series ended with a turnover on downs.