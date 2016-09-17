UCLA beats BYU, 17-14, to close nonconference play with a win

On a night when Josh Rosen wasn’t at his best, keeping UCLA’s offense well below its potential, it was the defense that quarterbacked the Bruins to a 17-14 win over Brigham Young at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Rosen’s final stat line — 26 for 40 for 307 yards, two touchdowns and an interception — was more than respectable. Darren Andrews provided the reliable receiver Rosen hadn’t had through two weeks, catching four passes for 91 yards and a touchdown. The offense methodically drained the clock in the fourth, ultimately squashing the Cougars’ (1-2) final hopes at a comeback.

But the UCLA (2-1) defense, which was inconsistent heading into the game, was at the center of the win. The front seven stifled BYU quarterback Taysom Hill with four first-half sacks. The secondary came up with big plays when the Cougars threatened at the start of the fourth quarter. The Cougars gained just 23 yards on the ground, and it was the 20th time since 2000 that UCLA held an opponent below 50 rushing yards.

With a home game against No. 7 Stanford next week, the heightened play of the defense is a very good sign for the Bruins.

The UCLA offense was listless on its first three drives, which resulted in two punts and Rosen’s fourth interception of the season. Then the Bruins found their rhythm toward the end of the first quarter, and scored the game’s first points with 12:50 left in the second.

The score came on a six-yard pass from Rosen to fullback Cameron Griffin, and was set up by two sizable gains by junior running back Nate Starks. Starks didn’t play in UCLA’s first two games due to undisclosed reasons, and led the Bruins’ rushing attack with an underwhelming 15 rushes for 39 yards on Saturday. Soso Jamabo, the team’s leading rusher in the first two weeks of the season, was not in uniform.

Two possessions later, on the heels of a diving interception by Adarius Pickett, UCLA stalled in the red zone but bumped its lead to 10-0 with a 24-yard field goal from J.J. Molson.

That was all the Bruins’ offense could muster in a lethargic first half — UCLA was 0-for-7 on third down through two quarters — but the BYU offense fared even worse. Hill had no space to work in the pocket, and BYU went for negative-nine yards on the ground.

Out of the break, the Bruins and Cougars traded punts before UCLA finally broke through on third down. Josh Rosen completed three straight third-down passes to dig into BYU territory, the last of which was a 33-yard touchdown strike to Andrews.

Leading 17-0 and close to putting the Cougars away, the Bruins defense finally cracked. BYU capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run by Jamaal Williams.

But then both offenses flatlined until the Cougars scored with 37 seconds left in the game, which allowed UCLA to close nonconference play with a deceivingly tight victory.

On Saturday, the Bruins’ star quarterback didn’t have all the answers.

In turn, its previously spotty defense led the way.