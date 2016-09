UCLA won the coin toss headed into overtime and chose to be on defense.

An 11-yard pass, a three-yard run, a six-yard run and a three-yard run gave the Aggies a first-and-goal at the 2.

Trayveon Williams ran a yard, then for no gain. Then Trevor Knight tried the center of the UCLA for no gain -- though Texas A&M challenged the call, saying he was in the end zone.

The replay official upheld the call, leaving Aggies Coach Kevin Sumlin with a decision.

Play it safe and kick a field goal, or go for it.

He went for it, and Knight scored easily on a run after faking a handoff into the middle of the line.

Now it's UCLA's turn from the Texas A&M 25.