UCLA vs. Texas A&M: Here's what happened in final minute of regulation

After UCLA tied the score, 24-24, Texas A&M gained one yard on its next possession.

That gave the Bruins 58 seconds to go 42 yards for a winning score.

First key play: Josh Rosen had the ball stripped out of his hand by Justin Evans, but the officials on the field ruled Rosen down by contact. The play was very close, even on the replay, but the on-field call was upheld.

Which didn't matter, because ...

On the next play, Rosen fumbled the center snap and then threw low enough over the middle toward Darren Andrews that Evans -- yes, him again -- was able to make a leaping grab for an interception at the UCLA 48.

The Aggies moved the ball to the UCLA 40, but a pass by Trevor Knight to Ricky Seals-Jones that might have moved Texas A&M to within field-goal range was stripped by Bruins defender Adarius Pickett.

That left Knight to heave a desperation pass into the end zone in the final seconds. It fell incomplete and we're headed to overtime.

UCLA outgained Texas A&M, 221 yards to 23 in the fourth quarter.