More than 24,000 runners are expected to participate in the Los Angeles Marathon this Sunday.
The race starts at 6:30 a.m., with the 26.2-mile "Stadium to the Sea" route beginning at Dodger Stadium and ending at Ocean and California avenues in Santa Monica.
The best photos from the L.A. Marathon
Check out the best images from the Los Angeles Times photographers spread around L.A. for the race.
The lead runners are setting a good pace
The elite women have just made it past Echo Park Lake and are on a strong pace so far. There is a group of about seven women in the main group with Hellen Jepkurgat is leading the race at this point.
The men are winding their way through downtown and making their way to Echo Park now.
The athletes are on the course at the L.A. Marathon
The women elite runners are on the course. A small group of some of the best marathoners in the world have started and are making their way out of the Dodger Stadium area.
A little earlier the wheelchair division kicked off the L.A. Marathon. The elite men are yet to start.
The majority of the runners don't start until 7 a.m.
L.A. Marathon: What you need know about road closures
More than 24,000 runners and mild weather are expected for the 32nd Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday.
The 26.2.-mile “Stadium to the Sea” course that was implemented in 2010 begins at Dodger Stadium and goes through Echo Park, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills to the finish line in Santa Monica. The race kicks off at 6:30 a.m. with the wheelchair participants, followed by the women’s elite field at 6:45 and the rest of the participants at 6:55.
Overcoming depression can be a short — or long — run away
The details come back to Amy Robinson when she describes the first time she told her story in front of people.
It was akin to the nervousness that comes with public speaking, but most speakers don’t expose themselves emotionally the way Robinson did when she stood in front of about 1,000 people at a community event in Santa Monica.