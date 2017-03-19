Sports Now
L.A. Marathon live updates: Route info, road closures and scenes from the race
More than 24,000 runners are expected to participate in the Los Angeles Marathon this Sunday.

The race starts at 6:30 a.m., with the 26.2-mile "Stadium to the Sea" route beginning at Dodger Stadium and ending at Ocean and California avenues in Santa Monica.

The medals are ready for the marathoners

The lead runners are setting a good pace

The elite women have just made it past Echo Park Lake and are on a strong pace so far.  There is a group of about seven women in the main group with Hellen Jepkurgat is leading the race at this point. 

The men are winding their way through downtown and making their way to Echo Park now. 

And the marathon runners are off!

The athletes are on the course at the L.A. Marathon

The women elite runners are on the course. A small group of some of the best marathoners in the world have started and are making their way out of the Dodger Stadium area.

A little earlier the wheelchair division kicked off the L.A. Marathon. The elite men are yet to start. 

The majority of the runners don't start until 7 a.m. 

A peek inside the command post monitoring the marathon

L.A. Marathon: Scenes from near the starting line

Why are you running the L.A. Marathon?

People decide to put themselves through the grueling process of running 26.2 miles for a wide range of reasons. Check out some quick stories from the starting line below. 

It's never too early for photos

Runners are at the start line

L.A. Marathon: What you need know about road closures

More than 24,000 runners and mild weather are expected for the 32nd Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday.

The 26.2.-mile “Stadium to the Sea” course that was implemented in 2010 begins at Dodger Stadium and goes through Echo Park, West Hollywood and Beverly Hills to the finish line in Santa Monica. The race kicks off at 6:30 a.m. with the wheelchair participants, followed by the women’s elite field at 6:45 and the rest of the participants at 6:55.

Overcoming depression can be a short — or long — run away

Amy Robinson will run in the L.A. Marathon on Sunday, the eighth marathon in which she's competed in the last three years. Robinson has used running to help combat depression. (Rick Loomis / Los Angeles TImes)
The details come back to Amy Robinson when she describes the first time she told her story in front of people.

It was akin to the nervousness that comes with public speaking, but most speakers don’t expose themselves emotionally the way Robinson did when she stood in front of about 1,000 people at a community event in Santa Monica.

