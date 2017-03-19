More than 24,000 runners are expected to participate in the Los Angeles Marathon this Sunday.
The race starts at 6:30 a.m., with the 26.2-mile "Stadium to the Sea" route beginning at Dodger Stadium and ending at Ocean and California avenues in Santa Monica.
The athletes are on the course at the L.A. Marathon
The women elite runners are on the course. A small group of some of the best marathoners in the world have started and are making their way out of the Dodger Stadium area.
A little earlier the wheelchair division kicked off the L.A. Marathon. The elite men are yet to start.
The majority of the runners don't start until 7 a.m.