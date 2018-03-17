There's no longer a big gap in the level of play between Mexico's Liga MX and MLS, Donovan says

Apparently, the leaders of the two leagues think so, which is why they announced last week the launch of an annual match between the champions of MLS and Liga MX. The first Campeones Cup will be played in mid-September in Toronto and will match Toronto FC, the 2017 MLS Cup winner, against the winner of a July playoff between Tigres UANL, champions of the 2017 Apertura season, and the winner of the 2018 Clausura, which is still in progress.