UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the 10th pick in the NFL draft.
The Cardinals traded up five spots to select Rosen.
Rosen was the fourth quarterback chosen. The Cleveland Browns took Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma first, the New York Jets selected USC quarterback Sam Darnold with the third pick, and the Buffalo Bills traded up seven spots to select Josh Allen with the fifth pick.
Darnold is the highest drafted USC quarterback since Mark Sanchez was chosen fifth by the Jets in 2009.
Darnold was projected by some to be the first USC quarterback to be chosen first overall since 2003, when the Cincinnati Bengals selected Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer.
The NFL draft will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Arlington, Texas. Times NFL writer Sam Farmer examines team needs by division.
A look at Sam Farmer's predictions on how the first round of the NFL draft should go today:
1. CLEVELAND; Sam Darnold, QB, USC; Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield are considerations here, but Darnold is the safest bet for a club that hasn't gotten QB right.
2. NEW YORK GIANTS; Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State; The Giants, committed to 37-year-old Eli Manning, bypass a quarterback and take a player who can help them win right away.
The 2018 NFL draft starts Thursday, and fans have numerous viewing options for the event.
The first round begins at 5 p.m. Pacific time. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, NFL Network and Fox will broadcast the event on TV, and the ESPN, NFL and Fox Sports digital properties will stream it online.
The second and third rounds take place on Friday starting at 4 p.m. Pacific. ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network and Fox will show it all on TV, and the ESPN, NFL and Fox Sports digital properties will stream it.
There are several players from two major schools in Southern California expected to be chosen in this week's NFL draft. Among them:
Sam Darnold, QB, USC: Could wind up being the No. 1 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns. If so, he would join Carson Palmer as the only USC quarterbacks to be taken first overall.
Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA: Plenty of teams are enamored with the quarterback who's widely considered the best pure passer in this class. There's a good chance when the draft begins that he'll be selected among the first five picks.
Reporters who cover their teams on a daily basis took a crack at predicting how the first round will unfold in The Times’ annual beat writers’ mock draft. Each reporter made a pick and gives a rationale for that selection.