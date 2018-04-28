Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is known for taking chances on players. So many, from Richard Sherman to Russell Wilson to Doug Baldwin, have worked out.

That fifth-round choice, announced in Seattle, drew loud cheers from fans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where the draft was held. Griffin, whose left hand was amputated when he was 4 years old because of a congenital disorder, has become the feel-good story this year and one of the most popular players in this draft because of his perseverance, outgoing personality and, of course, his talent.