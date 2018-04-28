Five years after the Rams made Tavon Austin the eighth overall pick in the 2013 draft, the team traded him Saturday to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick.
Austin, 27, leaves after catching 194 passes for 1,689 yards and 12 touchdowns during his five seasons with the Rams.
Austin signed a four-year, $42-million contract extension before the 2016 season. But after last season’s unproductive performance, he agreed to rework the deal to what essentially is a one-year contract.
The Chargers finally selected an offensive player in the NFL draft, taking UCLA center Scott Quessenberry in the fifth round with the No. 155 overall pick.
Quessenberry will give the Chargers depth on the interior of their offensive line, where they’ve done a lot of work in the last two seasons by drafting Dan Feeney and Forrest Lamp last year and signing center Mike Pouncey this offseason.
Quessenberry, who grew up a Chargers fan in the San Diego area, participated in the team’s local workout late in the draft evaluation process.
The Rams selected Virginia linebacker Micah Kiser in the fifth round of the NFL draft with the 147th pick.
Kiser is the second defensive player taken by the Rams after Stephen F. Austin defensive end John Franklin was selected in the fourth round.
“I’m pumped,” Kiser said. “This is a blessing.”
The Rams selected Stephen F. Austin defensive end John Franklin in the fourth round of the NFL draft with the 135th pick.
“It feels good,” Franklin said. “It was a dream come true.”
Franklin is the first defensive player selected by the Rams. They chose offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom in the second round and center Brian Allen in the third.
Fourth Round
101. Carolina (from Cleveland through Green Bay), Ian Thomas, te, Indiana.
102. Minnesota (from N.Y. Giants through Tampa Bay), Jaylin Holmes, de, Ohio State.
The Chargers began Day 3 of the NFL draft the same way they’ve ended the first two days — by taking a defensive player.
The Chargers added another linebacker, taking Kyzir White from West Virginia.
A safety in college, White, the brother of Bears wide receiver Kevin White, has the size (6-foot-2, 218 pounds) to move down to the front seven for the Chargers, most likely to help on the weak side where speed is more valued.
The Rams selected Michigan State center Brian Allen in the fourth round of the NFL draft with the 111th pick.
Allen is the second offensive lineman chosen by the Rams, who selected Texas Christian tackle Joseph Noteboom in the third round Friday.
The 6-foot-2, 302-pound Allen played center and guard for Michigan State and was second-team All-Big Ten Conference for three years.
Pick (Overall):
1 (65): OAKLAND (from Baltimore): OT Brandon Parker (North Carolina A&T)
2 (66): NEW YORK GIANTS: OLB Lorenzo Carter (Georgia)
The Rams finally made their first pick of the NFL draft, selecting Texas Christian offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom on Friday in the third round with the 89th pick.
The 6-foot-5, 306-pound Noteboom said he was excited about joining the Rams and playing for coach Sean McVay.
“It’s fantastic just knowing all the pieces they’ve added, what a great young team it is,” Noteboom said during a teleconference. “And Coach McVay. I think it’s the perfect spot.”
The Chargers continued to add to their defense in the early rounds, selecting defensive tackle Justin Jones in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday.
After beginning last season’s draft by taking offensive players in the first three rounds, they have taken defensive players with six of their last seven picks.
Jones was part of a strong defensive line at North Caronlina State, helping eat up blocks so first-round pick Bradley Chubb could harass quarterbacks.