The 2017 NFL Draft kicks off this evening at 5:00 p.m. and follow along with the Los Angeles Times for all the updates and analysis live from Philadelphia.
NFL writer Sam Farmer will be providing instant analysis and Chargers beat writer Dan Woike will keep you updated on what the new Los Angeles Chargers will be doing with the No. 7 pick.
Philadelphia
Buffalo Bills use 27th pick to select CB Tre'Davious White of LSU
|Sam Farmer
No. 27 Buffalo Bills (via trade with Kansas City Chiefs): Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU
The disruptive White broke up 14 passes last season, eighth-best in the FBS. He’s the first LSU cornerback taken in the opening round since Morris Claiborne in 2012.
Quick take: The Bills need to get younger and better in their secondary, especially with Nickell Robey-Coleman heading to the Rams.