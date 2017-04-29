DESMOND KING, safety

5-10, 201 pounds, Iowa (Round 5, Pick 151)

Notable: Stayed in school after a great junior season, becoming a four-year fixture in the Iowa starting lineup, playing virtually every snap.

Why Chargers drafted him: Scouts have raved about King’s football instincts and smarts after spending so much time playing against top competition in the Big Ten. He’ll transition to safety in the NFL, but he’s got plenty of experience playing cornerback.

Last season: King didn’t quite equal the eight interceptions of his junior season, but he picked off three passes and broke up seven more as a senior. He was also good in the return game, averaging 27.8 yards on kickoffs and 10.2 yards on punts.