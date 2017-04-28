Chargers select OL Dan Feeney out of Indiana at No. 71

DAN FEENEY, guard

6 feet 4, 305 pounds, Indiana, Round 3, Pick 71

Notable: A first-team All-American at guard and a four-year starter who helped create holes for future NFL runners Jordan Howard and Tevin Coleman.

Why Chargers drafted him: The Chargers’ plans on the first two days of the draft is as clear as possible. Philip Rivers is the team’s best player and biggest star, and Feeney is the third pick made to help make Rivers’ life easier.

Last season: Feeney was one of the best linemen in the nation after returning from a serious concussion early in the year. He played some at tackle due to injuries, but did his best work at guard, where he allowed just one sack in nine games.

What he said: "I’m stoked. I’m definitely excited to go out to L.A. to be a Charger. It’s definitely a dream come true. ... I think I do a lot of things well. I think I can improve on a lot of things also. It’s just a matter of adapting my skill set to the Chargers’ offense and playing to my strengths as best as I can, just getting there and getting right at it as soon as I can. ... I think I showed my versatility [as a senior], where I can go out and play tackle. Probably naturally, I’ll be more of an interior guy in the NFL. I think it showed I’m adaptable, can adjust to changes and step up to the adversity."