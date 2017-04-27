The 2017 NFL draft kicks off this evening at 5 p.m. Follow along with the Los Angeles Times for all the updates and analysis live from Philadelphia.
NFL writer Sam Farmer will be providing instant analysis and Chargers beat writer Dan Woike will keep you updated on what the new Los Angeles Chargers will be doing with the No. 7 pick.
Philadelphia
Chicago Bears swap picks with San Francisco 49ers to select QB Mitchell Trubisky at No. 2
|Sam Farmer
2. Chicago Bears: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
Trubisky, a one-year starter for the Tar Heels, set single-season school records for passing yards (3,748), completions (304), and touchdown passes (30). He had just six interceptions.
Quick take: Head fake by the Bears, who looked like they were going for defense. Bad news for just-acquired Mike Glennon.