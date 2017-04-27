The 2017 NFL Draft kicks off this evening at 5:00 p.m. and follow along with the Los Angeles Times for all the updates and analysis live from Philadelphia.
NFL writer Sam Farmer will be providing instant analysis and Chargers beat writer Dan Woike will keep you updated on what the new Los Angeles Chargers will be doing with the No. 7 pick.
Philadelphia
Kansas City Chiefs trade up to take QB Patrick Mahomes II of Texas Tech with 10th pick
|Sam Farmer
10. Kansas City Chiefs (via trade Buffalo Bills): Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Texas Tech
Mahomes was the nation’s leading passer last fall. He finished his college career with 11,252 yards passing and 93 touchdowns.
Quick take: Trading up 17 spots to get him, the Chiefs clearly love Mahomes, who can learn at the elbow of Alex Smith then take over.