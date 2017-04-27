The 2017 NFL Draft kicks off this evening at 5:00 p.m. and follow along with the Los Angeles Times for all the updates and analysis live from Philadelphia.
NFL writer Sam Farmer will be providing instant analysis and Chargers beat writer Dan Woike will keep you updated on what the new Los Angeles Chargers will be doing with the No. 7 pick.
Philadelphia
Los Angeles Chargers take WR Mike Williams of Clemson at No. 7
|Sam Farmer
7. Los Angeles Chargers: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
The 6-foot-4 Williams had 1,361 yards receiving last season, third in school history behind current NFL standouts Sammy Watkins (1,464) and DeAndre Hopkins (1,405).
Quick take: Williams, a great jump-ball receiver, could be the next iteration of Vincent Jackson or Malcom Floyd for Philip Rivers.