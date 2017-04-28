Rams pick Boston College safety John Johnson at No. 91

Boston College safety John Johnson competes in a drill at the NFL scouting combine on March 6 in Indianapolis.

The Rams moved to address their needs in the secondary, selecting Boston College’s John Johnson in the third round of the NFL draft.

Johnson was chosen with the 91st overall pick.

Johnson, 6-feet and 208 pounds, played safety and cornerback in college. That could help him find a role with a Rams defense thin in quality depth at both positions.

“I think I fit best as a safety, although I think I have a corner body type,” he said during a teleconference with reporters. “I came into Boston College as a corner, and I like covering man to man. I like covering the intermediate zone… but I think I would fit best as a safety.”

Last season, Johnson intercepted three passes and made 77 tackles, including 12 in a 36-30 victory over Maryland in the Quick Lane Bowl.

Johnson is looking forward to playing for defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

“My excitement level was through the roof,” he said, noting that having played for coordinators with similar schemes, “I think I’ll fit right in.”

