The 2017 NFL draft kicks off this evening at 5 p.m. Follow along with the Los Angeles Times for all the updates and analysis live from Philadelphia.
NFL writer Sam Farmer will be providing instant analysis and Chargers beat writer Dan Woike will keep you updated on what the new Los Angeles Chargers will be doing with the No. 7 pick.
San Francisco 49ers take DE Solomon Thomas of Stanford with third pick
|Sam Farmer
3. San Francisco 49ers: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
Thomas had eight sacks last season. He had a sack on his final collegiate play, in fact, bringing down North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky on a potential game-tying two-point conversion in the waning moments of Stanford’s victory in the Sun Bowl.
Quick take: The 49ers use their top pick on a defensive lineman for the third year in a row, but they needed to continue rebuilding that front. GM John Lynch grabs a player from his alma mater.