Oklahoma is a 30-point favorite against UCLA today. (Associated Press)

Dorian Thompson-Robinson held his hands out, palms down, and repeatedly pushed them toward the Rose Bowl turf. It was the UCLA quarterback’s way of calming his teammates amid the frenzy.

Receiver Christian Pabico had just dropped a pass that would have gone for a long gain, if not a touchdown, last weekend during the third quarter of the Bruins’ taut season opener.

Fans groaned. A Bruins player watching from the sideline placed his hands on his helmet in disbelief.