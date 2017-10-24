Astros manager A.J. Hinch is concerned about pitch sequencing

Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch summarized this World Series succinctly this afternoon.

Asked if he considered how the Dodgers would formulate their roster while finalizing his, he said he already knew what possibilities laid in front of them. Besides, Hinch, said, those roster decisions concerned the last spots on each team, not the most impactful positions. Pitch sequencing would be more important.

“This is going to be about our ability to spin some breaking balls for strikes, and put them away when we get ahead of them,” Hinch said. “And, their ability to throw high fastballs against our fastball hitters. We know that going in. We've got seven games to figure it out.”

Astros starter Dallas Keuchel just proved unable to put away the Dodgers’ Justin Turner with two outs and two strikes in the sixth. He fired a cutter atop the strike zone, and Turner timed it right and followed the pitch up high. He pulled a two-run home run to left to break these teams’ 1-1 tie.

Six innings into this series, that’s one indication which way it might go.