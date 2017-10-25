Dodgers lead 3-1 after seven innings

Bottom of the seventh.

Will Harris pitching for the Astros.

Cody Bellinger grounded to short. Correa threw to first but Gurriel dropped the ball. They gave the error to Correa but it should have gone to Gurriel.

With Yasiel Puig up, Bellinger took second on a wild pitch.

Puig grounded to short, with the ball being hit slowly enough for Bellinger to advance to third.

Joc Pederson struck out swinging.

Austin Barnes struck out swinging. It would have been nice to get an insurance run in.