Game 2 sets World Series records for combined home runs, extra-inning home runs

For as long as the bats were silent in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night, once they awoke, the home runs kept on coming.

They came one-by-one and they came in clusters. All told, the ball landed in the Dodger Stadium bleachers eight times. The Astros hit four home runs. The Dodgers hit four home runs.

The Astros won 7-6 in 11 innings, the Dodgers lost and fans were treated to a historic back-and-forth game.

The combined eight home runs are the most in a World Series game, bettering the seven home runs that the Oakland A's and San Francisco Giants combined for in Game 3 of the 1989 World Series.