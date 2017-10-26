A wild game sees eight home runs hit as the lead bounced back and forth. After an off day Thursday, the Series will resume Friday in Houston. First pitch is 5:08 PT. Yu Darvish vs. Lance McCullers Jr.
Game 2 sets World Series records for combined home runs, extra-inning home runs
For as long as the bats were silent in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday night, once they awoke, the home runs kept on coming.
They came one-by-one and they came in clusters. All told, the ball landed in the Dodger Stadium bleachers eight times. The Astros hit four home runs. The Dodgers hit four home runs.
The Astros won 7-6 in 11 innings, the Dodgers lost and fans were treated to a historic back-and-forth game.
The combined eight home runs are the most in a World Series game, bettering the seven home runs that the Oakland A's and San Francisco Giants combined for in Game 3 of the 1989 World Series.
Most combined home runs in a single World Series game
|Home Runs In Game
|Occurrences
|Last occurrence
|Home Runs In Game8*
|Occurrences1
|Last occurrenceAstros at Dodgers (2017)
|Home Runs In Game7
|Occurrences1
|Last occurrenceOakland at San Francisco (1989)
|Home Runs In Game6
|Occurrences8
|Last occurrenceTexas at St. Louis (2011)
|Home Runs In Game5
|Occurrences12
|Last occurrenceSan Francisco at Anaheim (2002)
|Home Runs In Game4
|Occurrences38
|Last occurrenceChicago at Cleveland (2016)
|Home Runs In Game3
|Occurrences57
|Last occurrenceAstros at Dodgers (2017)
|Home Runs In Game2
|Occurrences136
|Last occurrenceCleveland at Chicago (2016)
|Home Runs In Game1
|Occurrences192
|Last occurrence--
* Five came in extra innings. Baseball-reference.com data dates back to 1903.
Source: baseball-reference.com
Houston and the Dodgers combined to hit five home runs in the 10th and 11th innings, which means nearly a quarter of all World Series home runs in extra innings since 1914 came in Game 2.
The home runs from Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa in the 10th inning were the first back-to-back World Series home runs to come in extra innings.