Vin Scully steals the show in pregame ceremony

The traditional first pitch at World Series games is usually quite the spectacle. The one before Game 2 was the best ever.

The public-address announcer told the crowd it was time for the first pitch, and Vin Scully walked out to a reception unlike any other. He mentioned Jackie Robinson, Roy Campanella, Gil Hodges and Duke Snider and how they must be laughing their heads off watching him throw.

He asked for a catcher, and out walked 1981 World Series co-MVP Steve Yeager.

Scully went into his windup, then grabbed his arm. "I think I tore my rotator cuff: I need a left-hander to relieve me."

The crowd started a "Scully! Scully" chant. Out walked Fernando Valenzuela to another huge ovation. He threw out the first ball.

Scully then led the sellout crowd in saying "It's time for Dodger baseball!"

There's no way the game tops this.