Holly Holm vs. Germaine De Randamie live round-by-round coverage

UFC was struggling to come up with a main event for this card in Brooklyn, so they created a women's featherweight title to have a title match main event. Holly Holm is probably the most popular active women's fighter but is coming off consecutive losses at bantamweight. De Randamie is 6-3 with few notable wins. The hook of the fight is that Holm is a world champion boxer and De Randamie a world class muay thai kickboxer.

Round 1. Holm throws plenty of kicks early, peppering De Randamie's legs regularly. De Randamie, by contrast, walks Holm down looking to land power shots. De Randamie lands a hard straight right hand. Holm continues to throw low kicks. Holm moves in and gets caught with a hard counter punch. Moments later, Holm takes two more stiff punches as she moves in. De Randamie nails Holm with another looping right hand soon thereafter. Holm goes for a takedown and they grapple for position. 10-9 De Randamie.

Round 2. Holm starts off with another of those low kicks that lands well to De Randamie's leg. Moving in, Holm gets countered with another strong punch. De Randamie connects with a vicious right hand as Holm comes in again. Holm clinches and looks for a takedown by the cage. Neither fighter is able to accomplish much in the clinch. De Randamie knees Holm repeatedly to the body as the round concludes. De Randamie lands a hard right hand after the bell. That was unsportsmanlike. 10-9 De Randamie.

Round 3. Holm comes in and she gets countered with a hard punch again. That scenario repeats itself again a minute later. Holm is really struggling when she moves in on De Randamie. De Randamie, knowing that, is moving forward more on Holm. Holm clinches and goes for a takedown late. De Randamie prevents that and hammers Holm with hard punches. De Randamie is pulling away as the fight progresses. Holm rocks De Randamie with a head kick late. De Randamie fires back and there is a wild battle late. Again, De Randamie throws a shot after the bell. 10-9 De Randamie.

Round 4. Holm clinches again hoping for a takedown. She can't get it. Holm continues to put in work, throwing a lot of kicks in particular. De Randamie lands much harder when she connects. Holm goes for a takedown late but De Randamie blocks it. They trade knees to the body by the cage. 10-9 Holm.

Round 5. The fighters exchange low kicks early. De Randamie lands another of her hard punches. Holm hurts De Randamie with a punch and goes for the takedown again. De Randamie defends once more. De Randamie connects with a couple hard right hands upon separation. Holm clinches and they trade knees by the cage. 10-9 Holm, 48-47 De Randamie.

Winner: Germaine De Randamie, unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47).

De Randamie deserved to win the decision. She landed the harder shots throughout the fight and got the better of the exchanges. For the UFC, this is something of a debacle. They created a division that has little interest and little depth. The hope was that Holm's star power could carry the division but now they don't have that either. UFC was building up a fight between De Randamie and Cris "Cyborg" Justino but Justino is unlikely to be able to fight any time soon following a drug test failure.