Phillipe Nover vs. Rick Glenn live round-by-round coverage

Phillipe Nover is a Brooklyn native and now will have the opportunity to fight in a major event at home. Once billed "the next Anderson Silva" by UFC president Dana White, Nover hasn't lived up to that hype but worked his way back to the UFC after falling out of the promotion back in 2010. Rick Glenn worked his way into the UFC but drew an extremely tough first opponent in Evan Dunham on short notice. After a setback in that fight, he gets a second chance tonight.

Round 1. Neither man has a distinct advantage early as they exchange blows. Nover lands a hard kick to the head but Glenn seems perfectly fine. Glenn has never been knocked out and it's easy to understand why after that. Nover is bleeding from the eye, presumably from a punch. Nover lands a solid left hook as Glenn is moving in. Nover looks to have the better standup but Glenn seems content to stand with him. Glenn lands a two punch combination late and looks for a takedown. It's not enough to negate what came before, however. 10-9 Nover.

Round 2. Glenn has the reach advantage but Nover continues to land the better blows on balance. Nover goes for a takedown and has it stuffed. Glenn lands a combination of punches and follows with a few leg kicks. Glenn grabs a double leg and briefly has Nover down but Nover is back up in a hurry. They continue to clinch and Glenn uses a hard knee to the body before separation. Glenn is increasingly relying on low kicks to establish range. Glenn moves in with a straight left hand and adds some knees to the body. Glenn came on as the round progressed; it will be interesting to see the respective energy levels in the third. 10-9 Glenn.

Round 3. Nover comes out looking to establish his jab while Glenn goes back to his low kicks. Glenn's greater diversity of strikes has paid dividends as the fight has progressed. Nover connects with two impressive shots: a head kick followed by a spinning backfist. Glenn clinches and looks for a takedown. He isn't getting anywhere but he is at least slowing down Nover's early round momentum. They break and Glenn presses forward with straight punches and knees to the body. Nover has more power behind his strikes but Glenn is landing more. The fighters both land knees in the clinch late and Glenn closes with an elbow late. That's a tough fight to score. First two rounds were clearer while the third was a tossup. 10-9 Glenn, 29-28 Glenn.

Winner: Rick Glenn, split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28).

Glenn pulled out the win by coming on late in a fight that could have gone either way. It will earn him another opportunity in the UFC. Unfortunately for Nover, he falls to 1-6 in UFC and that additional opportunity may not come for him.