Mark Godbeer vs. Daniel Spitz live round-by-round coverage

Mark Godbeer is an English heavyweight who has done well on the British circuit but struggled thus far on the international stage, dropping his only fights for Bellator and the UFC. He gets another opportunity tonight against Daniel Spitz, an undefeated prospect making his UFC debut.

Round 1. Godbeer is having a lot of success early landing hard punches to the head. Spitz is longer but Godbeer isn't having trouble with his range. Godbeer is mixing in some hard leg kicks. Spitz is calm and composed, apparently looking for Godbeer to slow down, but Godbeer is getting in so much more offense. Godbeer cracks Spitz with a couple hard punches late. Spitz wasn't hurt in that round but it was total one way action. 10-9 Godbeer.

Round 2. Spitz looks for a takedown but it is blocked. Godbeer retaliates with some punches including a hard uppercut. Godbeer hurts Spitz with a looping right hand. Spitz finally gets a takedown 90 seconds into the stanza. Godbeer gets full guard and then stands up. Spitz lands a nice knee in the process. Godbeer lands a few more heavy punches and Spitz looks tired. Godbeer is pouring it on and Spitz is just in survival mode, slowly walking away as Godbeer pushes forward with hard punches. Spitz gets out of danger and is able to survive the round. 10-8 Godbeer.

Round 3. The pace slows in the third round after pretty heavy output from the heavyweights in the first two rounds. Godbeer still has more power behind his punches but neither man is landing or throwing much. They trade nice kicks to the body. Godbeer staggers Spitz with a hard punch and follows with additional stiff punches by the cage looking for the finish. Spitz is able to hang on but he looks like he's really struggling. 10-9 Godbeer, 30-26 Godbeer.

Winner: Mark Godbeer, unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

That's got to be a satisfying win for Godbeer, finally securing a victory on the big international stage. He wasn't able to get the finish but he was clearly the better fighter. Spitz didn't really look like a UFC caliber fighter at this stage in time.