UFC light heavyweight title: Daniel Cormier vs. Anthony Johnson live round-by-round coverage

Daniel Cormier captured the UFC light heavyweight title when Jon Jones was suspended and Anthony Johnson has been his most formidable obstacle. Cormier defeated Johnson via submission to win the gold and now Johnson is coming back for that title. Cormier relies heavily on his wrestling while Johnson utilizes some of the scariest knockout power in the game and also has wrestling to fall back on. The knock on Johnson is that you can get the best of him later on if you survive the early storm. That was the case the first time Johnson and Cormier fought.

Round 1. Johnson throws a few heavy punches and then looks for a takedown. They end up in a long clinch battle with Cormier attempting to wear Johnson down. Johnson creates a little bit of separation and throws a few big blows that don't land. Johnson lands a few big shots to the body that do damage to Cormier. Johnson then clinches again. 10-9 Johnson.

Round 2. Cormier's nose appears to be disfigured. Cormier catches a kick and looks for a takedown. Cormier can't get it and Johnson instead gets the takedown. Cormier gets back up immediately and gets the takedown himself. Cormier takes Johnson's back and looks for a rear naked choke. This was the finish of the first fight. Cormier lands a series of big punches and then grabs the choke. Johnson taps.

Winner: Daniel Cormier, submission, round 2.

Daniel Cormier did it again. He weathered the early storm from the fearsome Johnson and submitted him for the second time. Cormier's really had a remarkable career, with his only blemish coming against the all time great Jon Jones. As for Johnson, he came up short in a big fight again and demonstrated some dubious strategy in the process. This is a big setback for him.

Anthony Johnson announced his retirement after the fight, although it seems unlikely he'll follow through with that at only 33 years old in the prime of his career. It would be a massive blow to the thin light heavyweight division if Johnson doesn't return.