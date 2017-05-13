Slide show: Photos from UFC 211

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will look to successfully defend his title for the second time in the main event of UFC 211 in Dallas on Saturday night. His opponent is Junior Dos Santos, the former heavyweight champion who handed Miocic his most recent defeat in a thrilling five-round scrap in 2014. Strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk defends her crown against Jessica Andrade in the co-feature. The card is the deepest lineup the UFC has presented in 2017, also featuring the likes of Demian Maia, Frankie Edgar and Eddie Alvarez. Join us here for round-by-round coverage of each fight on the card.