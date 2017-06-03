UFC 212 live updates: Aldo vs. Holloway

Marco Beltran competed on the "Ultimate Fighter: Latin America" reality television show and has gone 3-1 in the UFC since. He is coming off his first UFC loss and will be looking to rebound here.

Deiveson Figueiredo is an unbeaten prospect making his UFC debut. Ten of his 11 MMA victories have come via knockout or submission.

Round 1. After a relatively lengthy feeling-out process, Figueiredo goes for a takedown about a minute into the fight. Beltran blocks the first attempt, but Figueiredo gets the takedown on a second attempt. Figueiredo goes to work with punches on the ground next to the cage. Figueiredo grabs a guillotine choke from the top and then rolls to the bottom looking for the finish. Beltran defends well and eventually Figueiredo has to give it up. Once Beltran is out, he immediately starts landing hard punches from the top. Beltran lets Figueiredo up late. 10-9 Figueiredo.

Round 2. The fighters start to open up in the standup a minute into the second round. Beltran goes for a flying knee, which presents Figueiredo with an opportunity to get a takedown. Figueiredo quickly works into full mount, but Beltran is able to escape back into full guard. Figueiredo throws a few elbows and then some punches from high up. Figueiredo takes Beltran's back and looks to lock in a rear naked choke submission. Beltran gets out of that but ends up back in full mount. Beltran escapes and lands a nice upkick as Figueiredo moves up. Figueiredo grabs a heel hook and cranks it, but Beltran is able to survive and return to the feet. Figueiredo lands a nice elbow and then drops Beltran right at the end. That was a dominant round for Figueiredo. 10-8 Figueiredo.

The referee elects to stop the fight between the first and second rounds.

Winner: Deiveson Figueiredo, TKO, round 2.

That was an impressive UFC debut for Figueiredo. He looked like the superior fighter both standing and on the ground, and was confident fighting on the biggest stage for the first time.