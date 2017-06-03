UFC 212 live updates: Aldo vs. Holloway

Two-time UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo will take on UFC interim featherweight champion Max Holloway in a featherweight title unification bout on Saturday night in Rio de Janeiro. In the co-feature, top women's strawweight contenders Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz will square off. Follow along for coverage of all the live fights here tonight.
Iuri Alcantara vs. Brian Kelleher live round-by-round coverage
|Todd Martin
Iuri Alcantara has been a solid bantamweight contender for many years. At 36, he doesn't appear to be slowing down. He has won 6 of his last 8 in the UFC including some impressive submission victories. Brian Kelleher has spent his career fighting at lower level shows and is getting his big opportunity here in his first UFC fight against a highly respected veteran. A win would catapult his status.
Round 1. Alcantara opens with some kicks early and looks to overwhelm Kelleher. Kelleher comes in with a punch and gets taken down. Kelleher grabs a guillotine choke and gets the shocking submission really quickly.
Winner: Brian Kelleher, submission, round 1.
That was a stunning finish. Alcantara hadn't been submitted since 2009 and it took just a matter of seconds with a hold that's sometimes difficult to fully lock in. Kelleher waited for a long time to fight in the UFC and he fully capitalized on the opportunity. It's a nice story for the veteran underdog to pull through.
Viviane Pereira vs. Jamie Moyle live round-by-round coverage
|Todd Martin
Viviane Pereira is an undefeated competitor who won her UFC debut in December against Valerie Letourneau. Jamie Moyle was also successful in her first Octagon bout against Kailin Curran and both fighters are looking to demonstrate they are potential factors in the strawweight division.
Round 1. After some hesitant standup, Pereira goes for a takedown. They end up in a clinch stalemate. They separate and return to more cautious standup. Moyle lands a nice jab. Pereira connects with a few big punches on Moyle and begins to open up a little more. Pereira backs up Moyle with punches late. 10-9 Pereira.
Round 2. The fighters mainly box in the early going in the second. Moyle looks briefly for a takedown on a couple of occasions but does not come close. As the round progresses, Pereira looks increasingly confident. She's throwing more and landing the better punches on a consistent basis. 10-9 Pereira.
Round 3. Pereira has settled into a comfortable pattern and is utilizing her boxing to control the fight. Moyle will occasionally move in for a takedown but doesn't come close to getting one and Pereira is the better fighter at range. Pereira methodically outstrikes Moyle until the fight concludes, with the ground booing even as the home country fighter won. 10-9 Pereira, 30-27 Pereira.
Winner: Viviane Pereira, unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27).
Viviane Pereira picked up another win but her style of fighting isn't exactly a captivating watch.
Luan Chagas vs. Jim Wallhead live round-by-round coverage
|Todd Martin
Luan Chagas is a 23-year-old prospect whose UFC career hasn't gone as hoped thus far. He followed a split draw debut with a submission loss to Erick Silva. He seeks his first UFC victory here and a loss could send him out of the organization. "Judo" Jim Wallhead is a longtime MMA veteran who made his MMA debut in 2005. His UFC debut was a loss last September and at 33, he may only have so many more opportunities.
Round 1. Chagas starts out strong, landing some hard straight punches and mixing in leg kicks. Wallhead is throwing more in the way of looping shots but he doesn't appear to have the same power behind his blows. Wallhead lands a nice left hook in the middle of an exchange and shoots in for a takedown. He doesn't get it. Chagas connects with a couple nice combinations and stuffs another takedown attempt. Chagas lands a front kick up the middle and a left high kick moments later. Chagas was in complete control there. 10-9 Chagas.
Round 2. The fight continues in a similar manner to the first, with Chagas getting the better of the early exchanges. Wallhead begins to have some success of his own, landing some nice straight punches and forcing Chagas to go for a takedown. Wallhead looks to have some spring in his step while Chagas is slowing down. Wallhead takes fingers to the eye and Wallhead's eye looks in bad shape from that. Chagas after the break lands a series of low kicks. Chagas drops Wallhead with a short hook late and locks in a rear naked choke for the submission.
Winner: Luan Chagas, submission, round 2.
Luan Chagas turned in a solid overall performance there, getting the better of the standup exchanges and picking up his first UFC win. It's unfortunate for Wallhead that he took that illegal eye poke in round 2 because it seemed to alter the course of the fight.
Marco Beltran vs. Deiveson Figueiredo live round-by-round coverage
|Todd Martin
Marco Beltran competed on the "Ultimate Fighter: Latin America" reality television show and has gone 3-1 in the UFC since. He is coming off his first UFC loss and will be looking to rebound here.
Deiveson Figueiredo is an unbeaten prospect making his UFC debut. Ten of his 11 MMA victories have come via knockout or submission.
Round 1. After a relatively lengthy feeling-out process, Figueiredo goes for a takedown about a minute into the fight. Beltran blocks the first attempt, but Figueiredo gets the takedown on a second attempt. Figueiredo goes to work with punches on the ground next to the cage. Figueiredo grabs a guillotine choke from the top and then rolls to the bottom looking for the finish. Beltran defends well and eventually Figueiredo has to give it up. Once Beltran is out, he immediately starts landing hard punches from the top. Beltran lets Figueiredo up late. 10-9 Figueiredo.
Round 2. The fighters start to open up in the standup a minute into the second round. Beltran goes for a flying knee, which presents Figueiredo with an opportunity to get a takedown. Figueiredo quickly works into full mount, but Beltran is able to escape back into full guard. Figueiredo throws a few elbows and then some punches from high up. Figueiredo takes Beltran's back and looks to lock in a rear naked choke submission. Beltran gets out of that but ends up back in full mount. Beltran escapes and lands a nice upkick as Figueiredo moves up. Figueiredo grabs a heel hook and cranks it, but Beltran is able to survive and return to the feet. Figueiredo lands a nice elbow and then drops Beltran right at the end. That was a dominant round for Figueiredo. 10-8 Figueiredo.
The referee elects to stop the fight between the first and second rounds.
Winner: Deiveson Figueiredo, TKO, round 2.
That was an impressive UFC debut for Figueiredo. He looked like the superior fighter both standing and on the ground, and was confident fighting on the biggest stage for the first time.
Max Holloway puts his 10-fight winning streak on the line against Jose Aldo
|Lance Pugmire
Max Holloway’s 10-fight winning streak has been an arduous grind that has featured tests against a devastating puncher, a skilled mixed martial artist and an acrobatic former champion.
The journey leads Hawaii’s Holloway to Saturday night’s UFC 212 main event against featherweight champion Jose Aldo in Aldo’s home country of Brazil.
“I’m not sure anything prepares you to walk into Rio [de Janeiro] in front of the Brazilian fans and do it,” UFC president Dana White said. “I love the fact that Max was very into the fight being in Brazil.”
Holloway’s guile extends even beyond that.
At a recent meeting with reporters in Los Angeles, he pressed UFC officials to deliver more information about the most successful winning streaks in the company’s history.
When told former light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones possesses the front-running active list of consecutive victories with 13, Holloway quickly wanted to know more.
“No, who has the all-time record?” Holloway asked. “That’s the one I want.”
The Times' MMA rankings for May
|Todd Martin
Times’ MMA rankings for May:
Heavyweight
1. Stipe Miocic
2. Fabricio Werdum
The ability of Stipe Miocic sneaked up on a lot of people. He wasn’t a strongly hyped fighter as he rose up the ranks, but now after four straight first-round knockouts, the UFC heavyweight champion cannot be denied. Miocic finished Junior Dos Santos in brutal fashion just like Alistair Overeem, Fabricio Werdum, Andrei Arlovski and Mark Hunt before. The most dangerous opponent for Miocic could be Cain Velasquez, the former champion who has battled injuries in recent years.
Middleweight
1. Michael Bisping
2. Yoel Romero
Yoel Romero and Robert Whittaker will fight for an interim UFC middleweight title at UFC 213 as both wait for the opportunity to compete against Michael Bisping. Bisping was originally going to face Georges St. Pierre next, but that fight was canceled and it’s possible the Romero/Whittaker winner could be next for Bisping. David Branch’s return to the UFC was successful as he pulled out a close split decision over fellow contender Krzysztof Jotko.
Featherweight and bantamweight bouts added to UFC 214 card
|Lance Pugmire
A meeting of top-five featherweights and a crossroads bantamweight fight have been added to the UFC 214 card in Anaheim that is headlined by Daniel Cormier’s anticipated light-heavyweight title rematch against Jon Jones.
The UFC announced Wednesday that the July 29 card at Honda Center will also feature No. 3 featherweight Ricardo Lamas against No. 5 Chan Sung Jung, also known as the “Korean Zombie.”
And former bantamweight champion Renan Barao, who reigned from 2012 to 2014, will return to the division to meet New York’s No. 8-rated Aljamain Sterling.
Chicago’s Lamas (17-5) lost a 2014 title shot at champion Jose Aldo of Brazil, and has gone 4-2 since, including a loss to Aldo’s June 3 UFC 212 title opponent Max Holloway of Hawaii. In November, Lamas defeated respected veteran Charles Oliviera by submission.